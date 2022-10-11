D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Down 2.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Shares of BX traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.21. 284,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,860. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.