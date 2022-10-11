D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.46.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

