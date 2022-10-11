D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $71.94 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $71,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,638,000 after buying an additional 115,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after buying an additional 118,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. 10,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,156. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.