D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.05. The stock had a trading volume of 111,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

