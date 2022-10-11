D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 342 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 630,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,178,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $252.88. The stock had a trading volume of 137,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.03. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

