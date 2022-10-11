DAGCO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 71,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

