DAGCO Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.52. 13,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,399. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

