DAGCO Inc. Has $678,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,995,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

