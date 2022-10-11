DAGCO Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.06. 7,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,037. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $303.93 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.