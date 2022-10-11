DAGCO Inc. Sells 540 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,015,000 after buying an additional 111,267 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.62. 10,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.