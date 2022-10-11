Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.74. 126,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.93 and a 200 day moving average of $268.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

