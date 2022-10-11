Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,714. The company has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.93 and its 200-day moving average is $268.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

