Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Michael Quartieri Buys 5,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,805. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

