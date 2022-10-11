Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Michael Quartieri Buys 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,805. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.