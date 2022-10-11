DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 254 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.84 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.