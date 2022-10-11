DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 336 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Danaher Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.96. The company had a trading volume of 155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

