DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. 256,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

