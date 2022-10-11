DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $930,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

INTU traded down $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,886. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

