DecentraBNB (DBNB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Million

DecentraBNB (DBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, DecentraBNB has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One DecentraBNB token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. DecentraBNB has a market cap of $1.87 million and $8,799.00 worth of DecentraBNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DecentraBNB Profile

DecentraBNB’s launch date was July 10th, 2022. DecentraBNB’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DecentraBNB is medium.com/@decentrabnb. DecentraBNB’s official Twitter account is @decentrabnb and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentraBNB’s official website is decentrabnb.com.

Buying and Selling DecentraBNB

According to CryptoCompare, “DecentraBNB (DBNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DecentraBNB has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DecentraBNB is 0.00193599 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,327.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decentrabnb.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentraBNB directly using US dollars.

