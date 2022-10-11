Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $272,356.99

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Decentral Games Governance (xDG) token can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has a total market capitalization of $272,356.99 and $9,191.00 worth of Decentral Games Governance (xDG) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070415 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) Profile

Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s genesis date was December 1st, 2019. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s total supply is 280,077,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,290 tokens. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s official website is decentral.games. The official message board for Decentral Games Governance (xDG) is decentral.games/blog. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has a current supply of 280,077,485 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Decentral Games Governance (xDG) is 0.04905884 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,014.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decentral.games.”

