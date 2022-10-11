Decentral Games ICE (ICE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $341,542.00

Decentral Games ICE (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Decentral Games ICE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games ICE has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $341,542.00 worth of Decentral Games ICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games ICE has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,071.15 or 1.00021210 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047221 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Decentral Games ICE Token Profile

ICE is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2021. Decentral Games ICE’s total supply is 382,881,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,133,869 tokens. Decentral Games ICE’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games ICE’s official website is ice.decentral.games. The official message board for Decentral Games ICE is decentral.games/blog.

Decentral Games ICE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games ICE (ICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Decentral Games ICE has a current supply of 383,363,870 with 376,666,369 in circulation. The last known price of Decentral Games ICE is 0.00512547 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $255,837.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ice.decentral.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games ICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games ICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games ICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

