Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,587. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

