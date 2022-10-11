Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $359.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

