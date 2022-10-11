Deesse (LOVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $139,349.65

Deesse (LOVE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Deesse has a market capitalization of $139,349.65 and approximately $30,457.00 worth of Deesse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deesse token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Deesse has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Deesse Token Profile

Deesse’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Deesse’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,000,000 tokens. The official website for Deesse is deesse.art/home. The official message board for Deesse is discord.com/invite/mh4csefpxg. Deesse’s official Twitter account is @deesse_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deesse

According to CryptoCompare, “Deesse (LOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Deesse has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Deesse is 0.00052251 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34,504.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deesse.art/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deesse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deesse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deesse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

