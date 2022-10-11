DeFi Degen Land Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DDL)

DeFi Degen Land (DDL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, DeFi Degen Land has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. DeFi Degen Land has a market capitalization of $20,933.45 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of DeFi Degen Land was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Degen Land token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Degen Land Profile

DeFi Degen Land (CRYPTO:DDL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2021. DeFi Degen Land’s total supply is 300,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000,000 tokens. DeFi Degen Land’s official website is defidegenland.com. DeFi Degen Land’s official Twitter account is @defi_degen_land and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Degen Land

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Degen Land has a current supply of 300,000,000,000 with 150,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Degen Land is 0.00000014 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $241.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defidegenland.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Degen Land directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Degen Land should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Degen Land using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

