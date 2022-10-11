DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60,192.45

DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One DeFi Launch token can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Launch has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. DeFi Launch has a total market cap of $60,192.45 and $32,707.00 worth of DeFi Launch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Launch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeFi Launch

DeFi Launch launched on November 3rd, 2021. DeFi Launch’s total supply is 870,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,544 tokens. DeFi Launch’s official Twitter account is @defi_launch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFi Launch is app.defilaunch.finance/presale. The official message board for DeFi Launch is defilaunch.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Launch

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Launch has a current supply of 870,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Launch is 0.06914349 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.defilaunch.finance/presale.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Launch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Launch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Launch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Launch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Launch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.