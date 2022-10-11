DeFi11 (D11) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $171,091.00

DeFi11 (D11) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One DeFi11 token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi11 has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFi11 has a total market capitalization of $171,091.00 and approximately $44,871.00 worth of DeFi11 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeFi11

DeFi11’s launch date was March 15th, 2021. DeFi11’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens. DeFi11’s official Twitter account is @defi_11 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFi11 is https://reddit.com/r/defieleven. The official message board for DeFi11 is medium.com/defi11. DeFi11’s official website is defieleven.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi11

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi11 (D11) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFi11 has a current supply of 275,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi11 is 0.00062751 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63,963.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defieleven.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi11 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi11 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi11 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

