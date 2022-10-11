DeFiHorse (DFH) One Day Volume Tops $11,541.00

DeFiHorse (DFH) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, DeFiHorse has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One DeFiHorse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiHorse has a market capitalization of $19,305.30 and approximately $11,541.00 worth of DeFiHorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiHorse Profile

DeFiHorse launched on November 23rd, 2021. DeFiHorse’s total supply is 668,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,403,000 tokens. DeFiHorse’s official Twitter account is @defi_horse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiHorse is defihorse.com.

DeFiHorse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiHorse (DFH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFiHorse has a current supply of 668,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFiHorse is 0.00269831 USD and is down -8.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,095.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defihorse.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiHorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiHorse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiHorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

