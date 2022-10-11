Defrost Finance (MELT) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Defrost Finance (MELT) traded up 47.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Defrost Finance has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Defrost Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Defrost Finance has a market cap of $248,022.75 and $11,844.00 worth of Defrost Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Defrost Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defrost Finance Profile

Defrost Finance was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. Defrost Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,144,642 tokens. The official message board for Defrost Finance is medium.com/@defrost_finance. Defrost Finance’s official website is defrost.finance. Defrost Finance’s official Twitter account is @defrost_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defrost Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defrost Finance (MELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Defrost Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defrost Finance is 0.02014806 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $33.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defrost.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defrost Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defrost Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defrost Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defrost Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defrost Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.