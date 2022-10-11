dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.45

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 11668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNTL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -7.23.

In other news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

