dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.45

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 11668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNTL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
dentalcorp Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -7.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at dentalcorp
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
Read More
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.