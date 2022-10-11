Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,190 ($26.46).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,961.50 ($23.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The stock has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,497.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,961.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,815.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 642 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,046.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

