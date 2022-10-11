Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $10.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
