Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $10.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

