Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €32.32 ($32.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a one year high of €41.32 ($42.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.21 and its 200-day moving average is €37.70.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.