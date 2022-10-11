DexGame Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million (DXGM)

DexGame (DXGM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, DexGame has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. DexGame has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $511,811.00 worth of DexGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DexGame

DexGame’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. DexGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,492,011 tokens. DexGame’s official Twitter account is @dexgame_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DexGame is dexgame.io. The Reddit community for DexGame is https://reddit.com/r/dexgame.

Buying and Selling DexGame

According to CryptoCompare, “DexGame (DXGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DexGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DexGame is 0.0286035 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $284,299.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexgame.io/.”

