DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,330 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 23.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

