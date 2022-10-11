DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth $8,222,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

BWMX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 90.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.14 million. Research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2406 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.83%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

