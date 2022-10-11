DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth $8,222,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

BWMX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 90.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.14 million. Research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2406 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.83%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

