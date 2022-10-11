DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.