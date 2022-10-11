DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

