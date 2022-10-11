DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $330.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

