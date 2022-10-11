DGS Capital Management LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

