DGS Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,969,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 355,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 198,158 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

