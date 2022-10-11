DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 779,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after buying an additional 732,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 419,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

ASX opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

