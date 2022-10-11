DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of RFP stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.93. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

