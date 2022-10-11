DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $497.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.36. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

