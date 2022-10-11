DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,615.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $390,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

ADBE opened at $285.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

