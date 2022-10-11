DigiSwap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $270,261.44 (DIGIS)

DigiSwap (DIGIS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, DigiSwap has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. DigiSwap has a market capitalization of $270,261.44 and approximately $18,140.00 worth of DigiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DigiSwap Token Profile

DigiSwap launched on March 9th, 2022. DigiSwap’s total supply is 135,441,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,426,453 tokens. DigiSwap’s official website is digiswap.finance. DigiSwap’s official Twitter account is @digiswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiSwap (DIGIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DigiSwap has a current supply of 135,441,098 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DigiSwap is 0.00239008 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $193.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digiswap.finance.”

