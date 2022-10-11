Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 6.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,060. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

