Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,099 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 20.1% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,678,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,331,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,504,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

