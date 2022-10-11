Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,524,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NYSE DFS opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

