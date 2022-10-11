DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.45

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 18306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 722,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

