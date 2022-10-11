Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE DIV traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.78. 81,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,333. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.82.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

